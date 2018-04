April 10 (UPI) -- A driver's dashboard camera on a Chinese highway captured the moment a plank of iron from a semi truck flew through the air and crashed into a windshield.

The video, captured on a highway in Changde City, Hunan Province, shows the iron plank flying through the air after becoming dislodged from the top of a semi truck.

The plank collides with a driver's windshield, shattering the glass.

The driver of the car was not injured, but the car incurred severe damage.