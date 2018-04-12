Man wins lottery jackpot on daughter's first birthday

April 12 (UPI) -- A Delaware man had extra reason to celebrate on his daughter's first birthday when he scored an $83,000 lottery jackpot.

The 40-year-old Claymont man told Delaware Lottery officials he was grabbing coffee with a coworker when he decided to check the Multi-Win Lotto ticket he bought for the drawing on April 2, his daughter's first birthday.

The man said he approached the cashier with his ticket and the clerk told him an $83,000 jackpot had been won by someone in Claymont.

"Yeah, that was me," the man replied.

The winner told officials he plans to use the money for a down payment on a house.

"It sped up a few processes [for the house]," he said. "It would have taken a few more years to save this amount."