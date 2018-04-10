Home / Odd News

Lottery ticket rescued from trash wins couple $2 million

By Ben Hooper  |  April 10, 2018 at 11:19 AM
April 10 (UPI) -- A Michigan couple said a birthday gift lottery ticket nearly ended up in the trash before it was found to be a $2 million winner.

The husband told Michigan Lottery officials he frequently gives his wife lottery tickets for her birthday, and a recent gift of a Multiplier Spectacular ticket was nearly lost forever when his wife scratched it off and thought it wasn't a winner.

The man rescued the tossed ticket and took it to be scanned, discovering it was a $2 million winner.

"We don't consider ourselves to be lucky, so this was a nice surprise," the man said.

The couple visited lottery headquarters in Lansing on Tuesday and chose the lump sum option of $1.3 million.

