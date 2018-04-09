Home / Odd News

Virginia man shares second $200,000 lottery jackpot with his family

By Ben Hooper  |  April 9, 2018 at 12:58 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who shared a $200,000 lottery prize with his family had plenty of practice -- he did the same thing 14 years earlier.

Benjamin T. Owens of Mineral bought a Virginia Lottery Super Cash Scratcher ticket from Spencer's Express in Chesterfield and scratched off a $200,000 prize.

The jackpot came with a side of deja vu -- he previously won $200,000 from a scratch-off ticket in 2004.

"He said, 'I did it again!'" Owens' daughter, Charise Owens-Rogers, recalled of her phone call with her father right after he scratched off the winning ticket. "My dad is getting pretty good at this!"

Owens decided to use his money the same way he did in 2004 -- splitting it with Owens-Rogers; his wife, Linda Owens; and his son, Benjamin L. Owens.

The family visited lottery headquarters together to claim the prize money.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
College student uses CPR to save drowning squirrel College student uses CPR to save drowning squirrel
Semi truck with raised bed collides with pedestrian bridge Semi truck with raised bed collides with pedestrian bridge
Cat rescued after three days in a tree runs up another tree Cat rescued after three days in a tree runs up another tree
Man cleans truck, finds $50,000 Powerball ticket Man cleans truck, finds $50,000 Powerball ticket
Panda's weight snaps tree branch, sends fellow panda tumbling Panda's weight snaps tree branch, sends fellow panda tumbling