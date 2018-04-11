Dream inspires woman to buy winning lottery ticket

April 11 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who won $221,202 from a lottery drawing said the jackpot was a literal dream come true.

The 56-year-old Macomb County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she woke up Sunday morning with an urge to turn her dream from the previous night into prophecy.

"I woke up Sunday morning after having a dream about winning a Fantasy 5 jackpot," the woman said. "I got dressed, got in my car, and drove to my favorite store to buy a couple tickets."

One of the tickets the woman purchased from the Moravian Liquor Shoppe in Clinton Township turned out to match the numbers drawn Sunday night, 04-13-14-29-35.

The ticket earned her $221,202.

"I looked at my phone Sunday night and saw the jackpot had reset, I remember thinking: 'I hope it was me,'" said the player. "When I woke up the next morning I checked my ticket and screamed: 'Thank you Jesus!'"

The winner said she plans to pay off some bills, share some of the money with her daughters and invest the rest in her fragrance business.

"I always pay attention to my dreams. I've been dreaming about winning the Powerball jackpot too, so you all will be seeing me again real soon," the player said.