$5 birthday gift turns into $50,000 lottery jackpot

March 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said a $5 gift from her dad turned out not to be as cheap as it seemed when it won her a $50,000 lottery jackpot.

The 46-year-old White Marsh woman told Maryland Lottery officials her father gave her a 20x the Cash scratch-off ticket as a birthday present -- a gift that cost him only $5.

The woman said she scratched off the seemingly-cheap present and, after taking a few moments to interpret the results, realized she had won $50,000.

The winner, who dubbed herself "Winning Wilkens," was accompanied by her parents when she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Maryland. She said she plans to share the prize with them.

The woman's father purchased the winning ticket at Royal Farms in Essex, which was awarded a $500 bonus for selling the $50,000 winner.