Date night ice cream craving leads to $400,000 lottery windfall

March 14 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman said a dessert craving during date night with her husband lead to a romantic surprise -- a lottery jackpot worth $400,000.

Lisa Nagy of Easton told Connecticut Lottery officials she and her husband have been keeping the spark alive by setting aside Tuesday nights to go out to dinner together.

"One night a week -- we've been doing it for a while now!" Nagy said.

Nagy said one of their recent dates took an unusual turn when her husband decided they should pick up some ice cream on their way home from the restaurant.

"Can you get me one of the Win For Life tickets too?" Nagy recalled asking her husband before he went inside the store.

Her husband came out of the store with ice cream and a Win Up To $2,000 A Month For Life 2nd Edition ticket, which Nagy scratched off at home and was shocked to spot the "WIN FOR LIFE" symbol.

"Honey, I think I won!" Nagy recalled saying to her husband. "I was pleasantly surprised! I sent a picture to my friend and went back to the retailer to use the ticket checker."

Nagy confirmed she had won the $2,000 a month for life top prize. She collected her winnings at lottery headquarters and chose to take her jackpot as a $400,000 lump sum.

"I feel very very blessed! If I can do something good with [the prize], I hope to," Nagy said.

Nagy said her first priority is to take care of "normal stuff -- bills."