Man wins lottery after playing same numbers for 5 years

By Ben Hooper  |  March 16, 2018 at 12:56 PM
March 16 (UPI) -- A Kansas Lottery player said his patience paid off when the numbers he has been playing for about five years finally earned him a $22,000 jackpot.

Gary Shipley, 67, of Hoxie, said he studied the Kansas Lottery's "Frequency Charts" for draw games about five years ago and chose the numbers he has been playing in the 2by2 drawing ever since.

"My thought was that eventually they have to get hit. I might be 130 years old before that happens, but they're going to get hit," Shipley told lottery officials.

Shipley's persistence paid off in the March 5 drawing, when he matched all five numbers: Red 12 and 25 and White 14 and 18.

"I was very lucky," Shipley said.

"I feel fortunate," he said. "I hope it happens again!"

Shipley said he and his wife, Roberta, recently bought a new home and he plans to use his winnings to build a garage.

