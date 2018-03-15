Home / Odd News

Minnesota man's 'weird dream' leads to $100,000 lottery jackpot

By Ben Hooper  |  March 15, 2018 at 2:28 PM
March 15 (UPI) -- A Minnesota man said a "weird dream" inspired him to purchase the lottery ticket that won him a $100,000 jackpot.

Lor Her of St. Paul told Minnesota Lottery officials his newfound wealth wouldn't have happened if it hadn't been for a "weird dream" he had about suddenly receiving a windfall.

"I woke up thinking maybe I should go buy a lottery ticket and see what happens," Her said.

The winner said he bought a $100,000 Ultimate Getaway scratch-off ticket from the Tri City BP gas station in Roseville and discovered his dream was apparently prophetic -- he won the $100,000 top prize.

"Sometimes dreams do mean something," Her said.

Her said his plans for the money include buying his parents a new car and funding his upcoming wedding.

