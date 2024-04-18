'We Are Lady Parts' Season 2 to premiere in May, feature Malala Yousafzai

"We Are Lady Parts" will return for a second season on Peacock in May. Photo courtesy of Peacock

April 18 (UPI) -- We Are Lady Parts will return for a second season in May. Peacock announced a premiere date, May 30, for Season 2 of the comedy series in a press release Thursday.

We Are Lady Parts is created, written and directed by Nida Manzoor. The show follows Lady Parts, a British punk band made up of Muslim women.

Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed and Faith Omole star.

Season 2 guest stars will include education activist Malala Yousafzai and comedian Meera Syal.

In the new season, Lady Parts returns with a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first UK tour, only to find a rival band threatens their delicate status quo.

"As the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parks embark on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and deciding whether 'making it big' is really what they wanted," an official synopsis reads.

In a note to fans, Manzoor said Season 2 is "bolder, sillier, darker and deeper" and explores "the interior lives of each of the women in more depth." The season asks the question, "What is success?"

"I'm really proud of what we achieved, and can't wait to share it with old fans and new," she added.