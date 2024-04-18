Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 18, 2024 / 11:55 AM

'Sunny': Rashida Jones thriller coming to Apple TV+ in July

By Annie Martin
Rashida Jones stars in "Sunny," a new series based on the Colin O'Sullivan novel "The Dark Manual." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 3 | Rashida Jones stars in "Sunny," a new series based on the Colin O'Sullivan novel "The Dark Manual." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

April 18 (UPI) -- Sunny, a new series starring Rashida Jones, is coming to Apple TV+ in July.

The mystery thriller will have a two-episode premiere on the streaming service July 10.

Advertisement

Sunny is co-created by Katie Robbins (The Affair), who serves as showrunner, and director and executive producer Lucy Tcherniak. The show is based on the Colin O'Sullivan novel The Dark Manual.

Jones stars as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash.

"As 'consolation' she's given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband's electronics company. Though at first, Suzie resents Sunny's attempts to fill her void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship. Together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie's family and become dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed," an official synopsis reads.

Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Judy Ongg, You, annie the clumsy and Jun Kunimura also star.

Sunny is produced for Apple TV+ by A24. The show is written and executive produced by Robbins, with Jones also serving as an executive producer.

Advertisement

Jones' previous series regular TV roles include Ann Perkins on Parks and Recreation and the title character in Angie Tribeca.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'We Are Lady Parts' Season 2 to premiere in May, feature Malala Yousafzai
TV // 1 minute ago
'We Are Lady Parts' Season 2 to premiere in May, feature Malala Yousafzai
April 18 (UPI) -- "We Are Lady Parts" will return for a second season on Peacock in May, with Malala Yousafzai and Meera Syal to appear as guest stars.
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders docuseries coming to Netflix
TV // 1 hour ago
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders docuseries coming to Netflix
April 18 (UPI) -- "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders," a new show from the "Cheer" and "Last Chance U" team, is in the works at Netflix.
Orlando Bloom hopes 'To the Edge' inspires viewers to face their fears
TV // 2 hours ago
Orlando Bloom hopes 'To the Edge' inspires viewers to face their fears
NEW YORK, April 18 (UPI) -- Film icon Orlando Bloom's new adventure docuseries, "To The Edge," premieres Thursday on Peacock.
Stephen Colbert to film 'Late Show' in Chicago during Democratic National Convention
TV // 2 hours ago
Stephen Colbert to film 'Late Show' in Chicago during Democratic National Convention
April 18 (UPI) -- "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" will film in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention in August.
Matthew Rhys, Danny Pudi join voice cast for 'Golden Axe' series
TV // 4 hours ago
Matthew Rhys, Danny Pudi join voice cast for 'Golden Axe' series
April 18 (UPI) -- Matthew Rhys from "Perry Mason" and Danny Pudi from "Community" have joined the voice cast for Comedy Central's animated adaptation of the 1980s "Golden Axe" Sega video-game series.
'Office' alum Kate Flannery gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
TV // 4 hours ago
'Office' alum Kate Flannery gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
April 18 (UPI) -- "The Office" alum Kate Flannery was the latest celebrity eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
Ryan Murphy's Menendez brothers' show minimizes trial, actor says
TV // 20 hours ago
Ryan Murphy's Menendez brothers' show minimizes trial, actor says
LOS ANGELES, April 17 (UPI) -- Jason Butler Harner plays Det. Les Zoeller in "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," currently filming, and says the show focuses on the investigation to avoid re-covering the famous trial.
'Sweet Tooth': Kelly Marie Tran joins cast in teaser for final season
TV // 23 hours ago
'Sweet Tooth': Kelly Marie Tran joins cast in teaser for final season
April 17 (UPI) -- "Star Wars" actress Kelly Marie Tran will appear in the third and final season of the Netflix series "Sweet Tooth."
'For All Mankind' renewed for Season 5, spinoff in the works
TV // 23 hours ago
'For All Mankind' renewed for Season 5, spinoff in the works
April 17 (UPI) -- "For All Mankind" will return for a fifth season on Apple TV+, which is also developing the spinoff series "Star City."
'Acapulco': Maximo takes on a rival in Season 3 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Acapulco': Maximo takes on a rival in Season 3 trailer
April 17 (UPI) -- "Acapulco," a comedy series inspired by "How to Be a Latin Lover," will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom step out at Breakthrough Prize ceremony
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom step out at Breakthrough Prize ceremony
Famous birthdays for April 18: America Ferrera, Vanessa Kirby
Famous birthdays for April 18: America Ferrera, Vanessa Kirby
Eva Green: New 'Three Musketeers' adds Milady backstory to Dumas
Eva Green: New 'Three Musketeers' adds Milady backstory to Dumas
Ryan Murphy's Menendez brothers' show minimizes trial, actor says
Ryan Murphy's Menendez brothers' show minimizes trial, actor says
Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt honored at CinemaCon
Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt honored at CinemaCon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement