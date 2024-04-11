'The Night Manager': Tom Hiddleston series renewed for two more seasons

1 of 3 | "The Night Manager," a spy series starring Tom Hiddleston, will return on BBC One and Prime Video. Photo courtesy of BBC

April 11 (UPI) -- The Night Manager will return on BBC One and Prime Video. BBC announced in a press release Thursday that it renewed the series for two more seasons.

The Night Manager is based on the John le Carré spy novel of the same name. Tom Hiddleston stars as Jonathan Pine, the manager of a luxury hotel who is recruited to help take down an arms dealer.

Season 1 premiered on BBC One and AMC in 2016.

Hiddleston will reprise his role as Pine in the new episodes, which pick up eight years after the explosive events of the Season 1 finale.

The Night Manager is created, written and executive produced by David Farr, with Georgi Banks-Davies to direct all six episodes of Season 2. Stephen Garrett will lead production of the series, with Hugh Laurie to serve as an executive producer.

"The first series of The Night Manager was one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I have ever worked on. The depth, range and complexity of Jonathan Pine was, and remains, a thrilling prospect. I'm so looking forward to reuniting with Simon and Stephen Cornwell, David Farr and Stephen Garrett, and to working with Georgi Banks-Davies to tell the next chapter of our story. I can't wait."



"John le Carré's work has long been an inspiration to me and working closely with him on Season 1 was an honor and a pleasure. I did not tread lightly into extending The Night Manager beyond the original book, but an idea came to me a couple of years ago which felt truthful to that unique world of dark corners and shady identities," Farr added. "No one marries the suspense of espionage with a deep exploration of the human soul quite like le Carré. I hope that in some way we can pay homage to his uneasy genius in this new exploration."

The Night Manager will resume production later this year.