Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 11, 2024 / 12:57 PM

'The Night Manager': Tom Hiddleston series renewed for two more seasons

By Annie Martin
"The Night Manager," a spy series starring Tom Hiddleston, will return on BBC One and Prime Video. Photo courtesy of BBC
1 of 3 | "The Night Manager," a spy series starring Tom Hiddleston, will return on BBC One and Prime Video. Photo courtesy of BBC

April 11 (UPI) -- The Night Manager will return on BBC One and Prime Video.

BBC announced in a press release Thursday that it renewed the series for two more seasons.

Advertisement

The Night Manager is based on the John le Carré spy novel of the same name. Tom Hiddleston stars as Jonathan Pine, the manager of a luxury hotel who is recruited to help take down an arms dealer.

Season 1 premiered on BBC One and AMC in 2016.

Hiddleston will reprise his role as Pine in the new episodes, which pick up eight years after the explosive events of the Season 1 finale.

The Night Manager is created, written and executive produced by David Farr, with Georgi Banks-Davies to direct all six episodes of Season 2. Stephen Garrett will lead production of the series, with Hugh Laurie to serve as an executive producer.

"The first series of The Night Manager was one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I have ever worked on. The depth, range and complexity of Jonathan Pine was, and remains, a thrilling prospect. I'm so looking forward to reuniting with Simon and Stephen Cornwell, David Farr and Stephen Garrett, and to working with Georgi Banks-Davies to tell the next chapter of our story. I can't wait."

Advertisement

"John le Carré's work has long been an inspiration to me and working closely with him on Season 1 was an honor and a pleasure. I did not tread lightly into extending The Night Manager beyond the original book, but an idea came to me a couple of years ago which felt truthful to that unique world of dark corners and shady identities," Farr added. "No one marries the suspense of espionage with a deep exploration of the human soul quite like le Carré. I hope that in some way we can pay homage to his uneasy genius in this new exploration."

The Night Manager will resume production later this year.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Dark Matter' trailer: Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly star in sci-fi thriller
TV // 2 hours ago
'Dark Matter' trailer: Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly star in sci-fi thriller
April 11 (UPI) -- Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly star in "Dark Matter," an Apple TV+ series based on the Blake Crouch novel.
'Heroes' creator developing reboot 'Heroes: Eclipsed'
TV // 3 hours ago
'Heroes' creator developing reboot 'Heroes: Eclipsed'
April 11 (UPI) -- "Heroes" creator Tim Kring will write and executive produce a new reboot, "Heroes: Eclipsed."
'Bridgerton': Penelope, Colin's friendship heats up in Season 3 trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
'Bridgerton': Penelope, Colin's friendship heats up in Season 3 trailer
April 11 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton," a period drama starring Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, will return for a third season on Netflix.
Tom Segura lands dark comedy series at Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
Tom Segura lands dark comedy series at Netflix
April 10 (UPI) -- Comedian Tom Segura confirmed he will star in and produce a new dark comedy for Netflix.
'Shardlake' trailer: Sean Bean stars in Tudor murder mystery
TV // 1 day ago
'Shardlake' trailer: Sean Bean stars in Tudor murder mystery
April 10 (UPI) -- "Shardlake," a new show based on the C.J. Sansom book series, is coming to Hulu and Disney+.
'NCIS,' 'The Neighborhood' renewed at CBS
TV // 1 day ago
'NCIS,' 'The Neighborhood' renewed at CBS
April 10 (UPI) -- "NCIS" was renewed for Season 22 at CBS, with "The Neighborhood" to return for Season 7.
Alyvia Alyn Lind: Demon doll seems unstoppable in back half of 'Chucky' S3
TV // 1 day ago
Alyvia Alyn Lind: Demon doll seems unstoppable in back half of 'Chucky' S3
NEW YORK, April 10 (UPI) -- "Chucky" stars Alyvia Alyn Lind and Zackary Arthur promise the second half of Season 3, premiering Wednesday on Syfy, will be as ridiculous and bloody as the season's first four episodes that aired last fall.
'Land of Women': Eva Longoria series coming to Apple TV+ in June
TV // 1 day ago
'Land of Women': Eva Longoria series coming to Apple TV+ in June
April 10 (UPI) -- "Land of Women," a new dramedy starring and executive produced by Eva Longoria, will premiere on Apple TV+ in June.
'Heartbreak High': Nan confronts Darren in Season 2 clip
TV // 1 day ago
'Heartbreak High': Nan confronts Darren in Season 2 clip
April 10 (UPI) -- Australian teen drama "Heartbreak High" will return for a second season Thursday on Netflix.
Conan O'Brien returns to 'Tonight Show' after 14 years
TV // 1 day ago
Conan O'Brien returns to 'Tonight Show' after 14 years
April 9 (UPI) -- Conan O'Brien reminisced about his time on "The Tonight Show" and "The Late Show" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 11: Joel Grey, Milly Alcock
Famous birthdays for April 11: Joel Grey, Milly Alcock
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2 premieres May 9 with new subtitle
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2 premieres May 9 with new subtitle
Movie review: 'Civil War' an effective thriller, lacks political bite
Movie review: 'Civil War' an effective thriller, lacks political bite
Famous birthdays for April 10: Mandy Moore, Charlie Hunnam
Famous birthdays for April 10: Mandy Moore, Charlie Hunnam
Aerosmith announces rescheduled dates for farewell tour
Aerosmith announces rescheduled dates for farewell tour
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement