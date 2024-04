1 of 6 | Shemar Moore stars in "S.W.A.T." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- CBS renewed S.W.A.T. for an eighth season on Thursday. Season 8 will air during the 2024-25 TV season. S.W.A.T. joins The Neighborhood, Ghosts, Fire Country and the FBI and NCIS franchises in the network's renewals. S.W.A.T. was previously saved from cancellation for Season 7. Advertisement

Shemar Moore stars as the leader of a S.W.A.T. team. The show was a reboot of the '70s TV drama, which was also adapted into a 2003 movie.

S.W.A.T. also stars David Lim, Jay Harrington, Patrick St. Esprit, Rochelle Aytes and Anna Eager Ritch. Shawn Ryan and Andrew Dettman showrun S.W.A.T.

Moore called the renewal a miracle in a statement.

"I am so grateful to the fans around the world who have supported, watched, enjoyed and rooted for S.W.A.T.!" Moore said in a statement. "It is entirely because of this support that S.W.A.T. will continue to shine!"