CBS reverses 'SWAT' cancellation, orders Season 7

1/5

Shemar Moore is celebrating the renewal of his CBS law-enforcement action-drama "SWAT." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- CBS has reversed course and renewed its action drama SWAT for a seventh and final season after canceling the show last week. Stay liquid #SWAT fans. pic.twitter.com/aJBBpSRmqJ— S.W.A.T. (@swatcbs) May 9, 2023 Advertisement

"We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for SWAT and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to aor during the 2023-24 broadcast year," the show's Twitter feed said Monday.

Starring Shemar Moore, the show is set to have its Season 6 finale on May 19.

The cast also includes Alex Russell, Kenny Johnson, Jay Harrington, David Lim and Rochelle Aytes.

"Ayyeee!!!!! We did it #SWATFAM!!! @swatcbs is coming back for a 7th and Final season with 13 Episodes!!! Thank you to all of you for the continued and amazing support!! Let's go," Moore wrote on Instagram.