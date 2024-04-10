Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 10, 2024 / 11:29 AM

'NCIS,' 'The Neighborhood' renewed at CBS

By Annie Martin
Wilmer Valderrama plays Special Agent Nick Torres on "NCIS." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Wilmer Valderrama plays Special Agent Nick Torres on "NCIS." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- NCIS and The Neighborhood will return for new seasons.

CBS announced in a press release Tuesday that it renewed NCIS for Season 22 and The Neighborhood for Season 7.

Advertisement

"The Neighborhood and NCIS are the very best definition of a CBS comedy and drama," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said. "They embody authentic storytelling with heart, humor and family dynamics. We are proud to bring them back next season."

NCIS is a police procedural following a team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service as they investigate and solve crimes.

The show has been a top 20 series for 18 of its 20 full seasons on CBS and television's top broadcast drama for the last five consecutive complete seasons.

News broke in February that former NCIS stars Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly will return to star in a new spinoff at Paramount+.

The Neighborhood is a sitcom centering on a White Midwestern family as they adjust to living in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Los Angeles. Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield star.

The series is in its sixth season and averaging 5.83 million viewers season to date, according to Nielsen. It is television's No. 3 comedy.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Shardlake' trailer: Sean Bean stars in Tudor murder mystery
TV // 22 minutes ago
'Shardlake' trailer: Sean Bean stars in Tudor murder mystery
April 10 (UPI) -- "Shardlake," a new show based on the C.J. Sansom book series, is coming to Hulu and Disney+.
Alyvia Alyn Lind: Demon doll seems unstoppable in back half of 'Chucky' S3
TV // 43 minutes ago
Alyvia Alyn Lind: Demon doll seems unstoppable in back half of 'Chucky' S3
NEW YORK, April 10 (UPI) -- "Chucky" stars Alyvia Alyn Lind and Zackary Arthur promise the second half of Season 3, premiering Wednesday on Syfy, will be as ridiculous and bloody as the season's first four episodes that aired last fall.
'Land of Women': Eva Longoria series coming to Apple TV+ in June
TV // 53 minutes ago
'Land of Women': Eva Longoria series coming to Apple TV+ in June
April 10 (UPI) -- "Land of Women," a new dramedy starring and executive produced by Eva Longoria, will premiere on Apple TV+ in June.
'Heartbreak High': Nan confronts Darren in Season 2 clip
TV // 1 hour ago
'Heartbreak High': Nan confronts Darren in Season 2 clip
April 10 (UPI) -- Australian teen drama "Heartbreak High" will return for a second season Thursday on Netflix.
Conan O'Brien returns to 'Tonight Show' after 14 years
TV // 2 hours ago
Conan O'Brien returns to 'Tonight Show' after 14 years
April 9 (UPI) -- Conan O'Brien reminisced about his time on "The Tonight Show" and "The Late Show" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2 premieres May 9 with new subtitle
TV // 21 hours ago
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2 premieres May 9 with new subtitle
April 9 (UPI) -- Max announced the second season of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" on Tuesday. The new season premieres May 9, with a new subtitle that explains the new storyline.
'Fallout' series to have early release Wednesday
TV // 1 day ago
'Fallout' series to have early release Wednesday
April 9 (UPI) -- The "Fallout" series starring Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins will premiere a day early on Prime Video.
'Evil' gets trailer, May premiere date for final season
TV // 1 day ago
'Evil' gets trailer, May premiere date for final season
April 9 (UPI) -- "Evil" will return for a fourth and final season on Paramount+ in May. Watch the trailer.
Max sets standup special from 'Hacks' star Hannah Einbinder
TV // 1 day ago
Max sets standup special from 'Hacks' star Hannah Einbinder
April 8 (UPI) -- Max announced Monday that "Hacks" star Hannah Einbinder is writing and performing a standup special for the streaming service to be filmed April 20 and streamed in June.
John Mulaney to explore Los Angeles in new Netflix series
TV // 1 day ago
John Mulaney to explore Los Angeles in new Netflix series
April 8 (UPI) -- "John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA" will premiere on Netflix in May during Netflix is a Joke Fest.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Civil War' an effective thriller, lacks political bite
Movie review: 'Civil War' an effective thriller, lacks political bite
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2 premieres May 9 with new subtitle
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2 premieres May 9 with new subtitle
Famous birthdays for April 9: Dennis Quaid, Leighton Meester
Famous birthdays for April 9: Dennis Quaid, Leighton Meester
Movie review: 'Babysitter's Dead' remake a fun update on original
Movie review: 'Babysitter's Dead' remake a fun update on original
Famous birthdays for April 10: Mandy Moore, Charlie Hunnam
Famous birthdays for April 10: Mandy Moore, Charlie Hunnam
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement