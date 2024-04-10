'NCIS,' 'The Neighborhood' renewed at CBS

1 of 3 | Wilmer Valderrama plays Special Agent Nick Torres on "NCIS." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- NCIS and The Neighborhood will return for new seasons. CBS announced in a press release Tuesday that it renewed NCIS for Season 22 and The Neighborhood for Season 7. Advertisement

"The Neighborhood and NCIS are the very best definition of a CBS comedy and drama," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said. "They embody authentic storytelling with heart, humor and family dynamics. We are proud to bring them back next season."

NCIS is a police procedural following a team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service as they investigate and solve crimes.

The show has been a top 20 series for 18 of its 20 full seasons on CBS and television's top broadcast drama for the last five consecutive complete seasons.

News broke in February that former NCIS stars Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly will return to star in a new spinoff at Paramount+.

The Neighborhood is a sitcom centering on a White Midwestern family as they adjust to living in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Los Angeles. Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield star.

The series is in its sixth season and averaging 5.83 million viewers season to date, according to Nielsen. It is television's No. 3 comedy.