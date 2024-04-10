Trending
April 10, 2024

'Shardlake' trailer: Sean Bean stars in Tudor murder mystery

By Annie Martin
"Shardlake," a new show based on the C.J. Sansom book series, is coming to Hulu and Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney+
1 of 3 | "Shardlake," a new show based on the C.J. Sansom book series, is coming to Hulu and Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney+

April 10 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new series Shardlake.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Wednesday featuring Sean Bean (Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones).

Shardlake is based on the C.J. Sansom book series and adapts his 2003 novel, Dissolution.

The show takes place in 16th century Tudor England during the dissolution of the monasteries. Arthur Hughes plays Matthew Shardlake, a lawyer hired by Henry VIII's right-hand man Thomas Cromwell (Bean) to investigate a murder.

"Shardlake's sheltered life as a lawyer is turned upside down when Cromwell instructs him to investigate the murder of one of his commissioners at a monastery in the remote town of Scarnsea. The commissioner was gathering evidence to close the monastery and it is now imperative for Cromwell's own political survival that Shardlake both solves the murder and closes the monastery," an official synopsis reads.

Anthony Boyle also stars as Jack Barak, who aids Shardlake on Cromwell's behest.

Other cast members include Babou Ceesay, Paul Kaye, Ruby Ashebourne Serkis, Peter Firth, Matthew Steer, Brian Vernel, Irfan Shamji, David Pearse, Miles Barrow, Mike Noble and Kimberley Nixon.

Shardlake is written by Stephen Butchard and executive produced by George Ormond, Mark Pybus and Stevie Lee.

The series will premiere May 1 on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in the United Kingdom.

