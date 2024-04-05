Trending
April 5, 2024 / 12:13 PM

WrestleMania XL: How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
WrestleMania XL will stream on Peacock this weekend. Photo courtesy of Peacock
WrestleMania XL will stream on Peacock this weekend. Photo courtesy of Peacock

April 5 (UPI) -- WrestleMania will return with its 40th edition.

WrestleMania XL, a professional wrestling event featuring WWE stars, will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia over the weekend.

The event will stream live Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT on Peacock, with the Countdown to WrestleMania kickoff events to begin at 5 p.m.

Coco Jones will perform the national anthem Saturday.

On Saturday, Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins will team up against Roman Reigns and returning WWE star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Sunday's main event will feature a matchup between Rhodes and Reigns, who will compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Other highlights include Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch challenging Rhea Ripley for her Women's World Championship title, and Bayley taking on former ally Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship.

