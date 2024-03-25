Trending
March 25, 2024

Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, more join Seth Rogen 'Studio' series

By Fred Topel
Catherine O'Hara has joined the cast of "The Studios." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Catherine O'Hara has joined the cast of "The Studios." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 25 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced additional casting for The Studio on Monday. The comedy series from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg has begun production.

The half-hour series is about the inner workings of a movie studio. Rogen also stars.

Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders have joined the cast. Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Dewayne Perkins will guest star.

Rogen also stars in and executive produces Platonic for Apple, which is renewed for a second season. O'Hara reprises her role of Delia Deetz in the film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice this year.

Hahn also stars in the Disney+ series Agatha, spinning off her WandaVision character. Barinholtz recently co-created and appeared in History of the World Part II for Hulu.

Wonders recently starred in City on Fire for Apple.

