1 of 5 | From left, Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder and Justin Theroux star in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment

March 21 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the teaser for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on Thursday. The sequel will be in theaters Sept. 6. Yesterday, the studio released the first photos of Michael Keaton back in Beetlejuice costume, and the Deetz family. Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder reprise their roles, adding Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux to the family. Advertisement

The teaser plays to a slowed down version of Harry Belafonte's "Day-O," which featured prominently in a scene from the original. Astrid Deetz (Ortega) rides her bike over the bridge where the Maitlands died in the original film.

Lydia (Ryder) revisits the attic where Adam Maitland's model of the town still resides. Beetlejuice rises from the model and tells Lydia, "The Juice is loose."

The Deetz's also attend a funeral, which could explain the absence of other characters from the 1988 film.