March 19, 2024 / 1:19 PM

'Furiosa' trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth clash in 'Mad Max Saga'

By Annie Martin
Anya Taylor-Joy plays Furiosa in "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Anya Taylor-Joy plays Furiosa in "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is teasing the new film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

The studio shared a trailer for the post-apocalyptic action movie Tuesday featuring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth.

Furiosa is a spinoff and prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) and the fifth film in the Mad Max franchise. The film is written by George Miller and Nico Lathouris and directed by Miller.

Taylor-Joy plays a young Furiosa, portrayed by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Furiosa provides an origin story for Furiosa (Taylor-Joy), who is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers as a child and falls into the hands of a Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus (Hemsworth).

"Sweeping through the wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home," an official synopsis reads.

Alyla Brown, Tom Burke and Lachy Hulme also star.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga opens in theaters May 24.

