Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 22, 2024 / 9:00 AM

Harry Hamlin hosts, cooks for celebrity guests on 'In the Kitchen'

By Dana Forsythe
Lisa Rinna appears with her husband, Harry Hamlin, in a trailer for his cooking series "In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lisa Rinna appears with her husband, Harry Hamlin, in a trailer for his cooking series "In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Harry Hamlin's series, In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin, shows the actor cooking along his niece, classically trained chef Renee Guilbault.

The new trailer for the cooking series was released Thursday.

Advertisement

Shot late last year, the new AMC series debuts on AMC+ and IFC on May 15.

Hamlin (Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches), who worked on the show as a producer, created the show with Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce, who also direct the series.

Billed as a "how-to" for hosting casual, yet elegant dinner parties, In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin will include practical kitchen tips, favorite recipes and secrets to hosting a successful dinner.

In the trailer, Hamlin is seen cooking, hosting and joking with a wide variety of guests as he shows off his unconventional style.

Guests including his wife, Lisa Rinna (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Ted Danson (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Mary Steenburgen (Book Club), Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Tongayi Chirisa (Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches) and Ed Begley Jr. (Better Call Saul), are set to join the show throughout the season.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

NBC renews 'Chicago,' 'Law & Order' shows
TV // 1 hour ago
NBC renews 'Chicago,' 'Law & Order' shows
March 22 (UPI) -- NBC has announced it renewed several shows for the 2024-25 television season.
No Season 2 for Pete Davidson's 'Bupkis' after all
TV // 1 hour ago
No Season 2 for Pete Davidson's 'Bupkis' after all
March 22 (UPI) -- Pete Davidson has decided not to star in, write and produce a second season of his Peacock comedy, "Bupkis," after it had been previously renewed last June.
'The Veil' trailer: Elisabeth Moss stars in spy thriller
TV // 19 hours ago
'The Veil' trailer: Elisabeth Moss stars in spy thriller
March 21 (UPI) -- "The Veil," a new series from "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight, is coming to FX on Hulu.
Henry Golding joins Nicole Kidman in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2
TV // 20 hours ago
Henry Golding joins Nicole Kidman in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2
March 21 (UPI) -- Henry Golding, Mark Strong and Lena Olin will have roles in the Hulu series "Nine Perfect Strangers."
'House of the Dragon': Team Green, Team Black clash in 'dueling' Season 2 trailers
TV // 20 hours ago
'House of the Dragon': Team Green, Team Black clash in 'dueling' Season 2 trailers
March 21 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon," a prequel and spinoff of "Game of Thrones," will return for a second season on HBO in June.
'Ark' animated series gets surprise release on Paramount+
TV // 21 hours ago
'Ark' animated series gets surprise release on Paramount+
March 21 (UPI) -- "Ark: The Animated Series" is a new show based on the video game "Ark: Survival Evolved" that features Michelle Yeoh and Russell Crowe.
What to watch: 5 Paris-centric shows ahead of the Summer Olympics
TV // 21 hours ago
What to watch: 5 Paris-centric shows ahead of the Summer Olympics
March 21 (UPI) -- Here are five TV series and films shot in Paris and the surrounding French countryside to get you ready for a summer of games in France.
Annemarie Wiley not returning to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
TV // 22 hours ago
Annemarie Wiley not returning to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
March 21 (UPI) -- Annemarie Wiley won't return in Season 14 of the Bravo series "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
'Love is Blind: UK' to premiere on Netflix in August
TV // 22 hours ago
'Love is Blind: UK' to premiere on Netflix in August
March 21 (UPI) -- Emma Willis and Matt Willis will host "Love is Blind: UK," a British version of the Netflix dating reality series.
Joshua Jackson to star in 'Dr. Odyssey' series from Ryan Murphy
TV // 23 hours ago
Joshua Jackson to star in 'Dr. Odyssey' series from Ryan Murphy
March 21 (UPI) -- Joshua Jackson will star in "Dr. Odyssey," a new ABC drama from Ryan Murphy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Annemarie Wiley not returning to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
Annemarie Wiley not returning to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
Famous birthdays for March 21: Jasmin Savoy Brown, Rosie O'Donnell
Famous birthdays for March 21: Jasmin Savoy Brown, Rosie O'Donnell
'Blood Simple,' 'Knives Out' actor M. Emmet Walsh dies at 88
'Blood Simple,' 'Knives Out' actor M. Emmet Walsh dies at 88
'Alien: Romulus' teaser: Cailee Spaeny stars in franchise reboot
'Alien: Romulus' teaser: Cailee Spaeny stars in franchise reboot
'Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés': How to watch, what to expect
'Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés': How to watch, what to expect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement