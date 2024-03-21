Trending
March 21, 2024 / 10:31 AM

'Love is Blind: UK' to premiere on Netflix in August

By Annie Martin

March 21 (UPI) -- Love is Blind: UK is coming to Netflix in August.

Netflix announced an August release window for the series Thursday.

In a video, hosts Emma Willis and Matt Willis introduce the British version of the dating reality series.

"We are so excited to announce that Love is Blind: UK is coming to Netflix this August," Matt Willis says.

"The hit reality series and social experiment that seeks to answer the very simple question: can you fall in love sight unseen?" Emma Willis adds.

Love is Blind features singles who can date but not see each other while sequestered in "pods." The couples meet face-to-face for the first time after getting engaged and then live together until their wedding day.

The U.S. version completed its sixth season this month.

