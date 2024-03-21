Trending
March 21, 2024 / 9:48 AM

'Married at First Sight' couple Jessica, Austin expecting second child

By Annie Martin

March 21 (UPI) -- Married at First Sight couple Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd have another baby on the way.

The Season 10 stars announced Wednesday that they are expecting their second child together.

"We're expanding our 'Hurd' lol," Studer wrote on Instagram. "Baby H coming August 2024 #pregnancyannouncement #marriedatfirstsight #20weeks #family."

Studer and Hurd also confirmed the news to People.

"We are expecting a baby the beginning of August 2024! I'm 20 weeks now!" Studer said. "We aren't going to find out the gender -- going to keep it a surprise until we deliver."

"Working in labor and delivery, I always find surprises extra special. So excited to share this with everyone!" she added.

Studer and Hurd already have a 2-year-old son, Westin Paul.

Married at First Sight is a Lifetime reality series featuring couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet. The series is in its 18th season.

