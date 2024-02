1 of 5 | Jon Hamm is set to play a recurring role in writer-producer Taylor Sheridan's "Landman." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Fargo, Good Omens and Mad Men actor Jon Hamm has signed on to play a recurring role in Billy Bob Thornton's new Paramount+ drama, Landman. The streaming service announced Thursday that Hamm will play Monty Miller, "a titan of the Texas oil industry who has a long personal and professional relationship with Tommy Norris (Thornton.)" Advertisement

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, the contemporary western is based on the podcast Boomtown and currently filming in Fort Worth.

The cast also includes Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Kaya Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie and Paulina Chavez.

Sheridan is also the mastermind behind such Paramount+ hits as Yellowstone, 1883, 1923 and The Mayor of Kingstown.

