Jon Hamm is everywhere: 5 TV shows, films to watch

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Mad Men and Top Gun: Maverick alum Jon Hamm seems to be everywhere these days, playing a wide variety of roles in both films and TV. "My first project after [the coronavirus pandemic] lockdown was in October 2020. I did a film with Steven Soderbergh called No Sudden Move and then I kind of kept working until June [just before the Screen Actors Guild went on strike]," Hamm recently told UPI in a Zoom interview. Advertisement

"I got to do a lot of wildly disparate, fun things," he added. "I've stayed busy, which is good. I enjoy working and I enjoy, not only getting the opportunities from other people, but also manufacturing them for myself and, hopefully, people don't get sick of me."

Here are five of Hamm's highest profile, post-pandemic projects to watch:

'Good Omens' -- Prime Video

Based on the beloved fantasy novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, the celestial comedy is about angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant), who work to save humanity, despite attempts to annihilate it by a divine bureaucracy that had grown tired of people.

Hamm plays the angel Gabriel on the show, which has already aired two seasons and been renewed for a third.

In the most recent episodes, Gabriel has had his memories removed and hidden in a housefly, then appears naked at the door of Aziraphale's bookshop.

Aziraphale and Crowley rename Gabriel "Jim" and cast a spell on him to hide him from the emissaries of Heaven and Hell, who are hunting him after he was insubordinate.

To pass the time, Jim re-organizes Aziraphale's books in alphabetical order, according to the first sentences of the texts.

'The Morning Show' -- Apple TV+

Hamm joined the series about the inner-workings of a news network in Season 3, which aired in 2023.

Season 4 is expected to premiere in early 2025.

The actor plays Paul Marks, the tech billionaire who buys and wants to restructure UBA, the network where Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) and Christine Hunter (Nicole Beharie) are anchors.

He is also a love interest for Alex.

'Fargo' -- FX/Hulu

In Season 5 of the crime dramedy anthology series, Hamm plays Roy Tillman, a ruthless small-town North Dakota sheriff who doesn't believe in anyone's authority aside from God's and his own.

Roy goes to extraordinary lengths -- hiring kidnappers and enlisting a local militia to face off against state and federal law-enforcement officers -- to force his second wife Nadine (Juno Temple) to live with him again on his ranch after she left him a decade earlier because he abused her and his son Gator (joe Keery).

This all goes on under the guise of his Roy's pathologically loyal third wife Karen (Rebecca Liddiard).

'Mean Girls' -- In theaters

The movie musical is based on Rachel Wiseman's 2002 high-school society novel, Queen Bee and Wannabes, as well as a 2004 Tina Fey-penned adaptation and 2018 Broadway show.

The latest incarnation -- which was No. 1 at the box office when it opened Jan. 12 -- stars Angourie Rice, Auli'l Cravalho, Christopher Briney and Renee Rapp.

Hamm plays Coach Carr, the school's physical education teacher. He replaces Dwayne Hill, who played the role in the original film.

Fey reprises her character as calculus teacher Ms. Norbury from the 2004 movie.

She and Hamm also worked together when Hamm made guest appearances on her sitcom, 30 Rock, and sketch-comedy show, Saturday Night Live.

'Your Friends and Neighbors' -- Apple TV+

In December, Apple TV+ announced that Hamm will play newly divorced and unemployed hedge fund manager Coop, who steals from his upstate New York suburb neighbors "until he breaks into the wrong house at the wrong time."

No other casting or premiere date have been disclosed yet for the show, which was created by Jonathan Tropper, showrunner of the recently canceled fantasy drama, See.

Hamm will also serve as a producer on the project.