'Hell's Kitchen' Season 22 finale: How to watch, what to expect

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The two-hour finale of Hell's Kitchen Season 22 will take place at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday. Three burgeoning chefs -- 28-year-old sous chef Johnathan Benvenuti from Huntington Beach, Calif., Ryan O'Sullivan, a chef de cuisine from Cork City, Ireland, and Los Angeles native chef Sammi Tarantino -- are set to compete for the final prize of $250,000 and the head chef's job at Hell's Kitchen in Las Vegas. Advertisement

Carmen Ibarra, a line cook from Miami, took home 4th place on the show when she was eliminated on Jan. 11.

The final three contestants will first face off in the episode "And Then There Were Two," serving to guest chefs Brian Malarkey, Curtis Stone, Giada De Laurentiis, Michael Cimarusti and Nyesha Arrington.

The two winners will compete on "One Hell of An American" immediately afterwards, as they are tasked with designing a menu for their kitchen and showing Chef Ramsay.

Themed "The American Dream," this season has focused on uniquely American challenges including a Surf and Turf relay race, American-themed brunch and comfort food challenges, a Joshua Tree wellness retreat, barbecuing and a Grand Prix shopping challenge.

This season of Hell's Kitchen has featured celebrities, musicians and athletes including Oscar De La Hoya, Martina McBride, Jennie Garth, Paula Abdul, Alexi Lalas, Eric Dickerson, G-Eazy, Liza Koshy, Evan Funke, Jordan Chiles, Olivia Culpo, Zedd and Sean Evans.

How to watch

The "And Then There Were Two / One Hell of An American Dream" two-hour season finale is set to air on Fox at 8 p.m. Thursday and will stream Friday on Hulu.

The Top 3 finalists

Johnathan Benvenuti has won nine challenges and three services this season. Hailing from California, Benvenuti first revealed that he lived with his parents and his five-year-old daughter on the show's opening episode. As the eighth contestant to earn a Punishment Pass, he also holds the record for the longest time holding one and is the first chef to hold one while currently being a black jacket chef.

Ryan O'Sullivan grew up in Cork City, Ireland, but spent his recent years in the United States cooking in West Palm Beach, Fla. After finishing culinary school in 2012 with a bachelor's in culinary studies, O'Sullivan worked in restaurants and hotels across Cork City until 2018, when he arrived stateside.

Working as a private chef in Los Angeles, chef Sammi Tarantino is one of two of the youngest contestants of the season at 25-years-old. She won three challenges and three dinner services this season despite facing challenges like scoring 0 out of the maximum score in the blind taste test.

Season 15 contestants

Other contestants from Hell's Kitchen Season 22 -- including Philadelphia chef Dahmere, Leigh from Savannah, Ga., Jason from Milaca, Minn., Donya from the Bronx, N.Y., Atoye from Bowie, Md., Sandra from Elmwood, N.J., Devon from Louisville, Ky., Jermaine from Queens, N.Y., Raneisha from Foxworth, Miss., Bradley from Miami, Melissa from Atlanta, Mattias from Pittsburgh, Claudia from Zurich, Switzerland, and Tad from Chicago -- are also set to appear on the finale.