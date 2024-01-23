Colin Firth to star in Peacock's limited series 'Lockerbie'

1 of 5 | Colin Firth is set to star in a new miniseries for Peacock called "Lockerbie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Colin Firth has signed on to star in Peacock and Sky Original's five-part limited series, Lockerbie. The Mamma Mia! and Bridget Jones's Diary icon will play Dr. Jim Swire, a man whose daughter was killed when Pan Am Flight 103 from London to New York exploded over Scotland in 1988. Advertisement

The disaster, which happened when a bomb was detonated, killed 258 people onboard, and at least 15 on the ground.

Two Libyans, Abdel Basset al-Megrahi and Al-Amin Khalifa Fahima, were brought to face trial in 2000 over their suspected involvement in the bombing.

Megrahi was convicted in 2001, sentenced to life in prison and died in 2012, but Fahima was freed of all charges.

Scottish playwright David Harrower -- whose credits include Blackbird and Knives in Hens -- is lead writer on the series, which is based on the book, The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father's Search for Justice, by Swire and Peter Biddulph.

Filming is expected to start soon.

Peaky Blinders and The Winter King director Otto Bathurst will helm the series.

"In the wake of the disaster and his daughter Flora's death, Dr. Jim Swire, is nominated spokesperson for the UK victims' families, who have united to demand truth and justice," Peacock said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Traveling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey that not only jeopardizes his stability, family and life, but completely overturns his trust in the justice system. As the truth shifts under Jim's feet, his view of the world is left forever sullied."

Firth, 63, is also known for his roles in The Staircase, The King's Speech, A Single Man, Love Actually, Shakespeare in Love, The Importance of Being Earnest, Girl with a Pearl Earring and Pride and Prejudice.

