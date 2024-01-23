Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 23, 2024 / 11:45 AM

Colin Firth to star in Peacock's limited series 'Lockerbie'

By Karen Butler
Colin Firth is set to star in a new miniseries for Peacock called "Lockerbie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Colin Firth is set to star in a new miniseries for Peacock called "Lockerbie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Colin Firth has signed on to star in Peacock and Sky Original's five-part limited series, Lockerbie.

The Mamma Mia! and Bridget Jones's Diary icon will play Dr. Jim Swire, a man whose daughter was killed when Pan Am Flight 103 from London to New York exploded over Scotland in 1988.

Advertisement

The disaster, which happened when a bomb was detonated, killed 258 people onboard, and at least 15 on the ground.

Two Libyans, Abdel Basset al-Megrahi and Al-Amin Khalifa Fahima, were brought to face trial in 2000 over their suspected involvement in the bombing.

Megrahi was convicted in 2001, sentenced to life in prison and died in 2012, but Fahima was freed of all charges.

Scottish playwright David Harrower -- whose credits include Blackbird and Knives in Hens -- is lead writer on the series, which is based on the book, The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father's Search for Justice, by Swire and Peter Biddulph.

Filming is expected to start soon.

Peaky Blinders and The Winter King director Otto Bathurst will helm the series.

"In the wake of the disaster and his daughter Flora's death, Dr. Jim Swire, is nominated spokesperson for the UK victims' families, who have united to demand truth and justice," Peacock said in a press release on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"Traveling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey that not only jeopardizes his stability, family and life, but completely overturns his trust in the justice system. As the truth shifts under Jim's feet, his view of the world is left forever sullied."

Firth, 63, is also known for his roles in The Staircase, The King's Speech, A Single Man, Love Actually, Shakespeare in Love, The Importance of Being Earnest, Girl with a Pearl Earring and Pride and Prejudice.

Colin Firth receives star on Walk of Fame

The director and cast of "The King's Speech", (from L) director Tom Hooper, actors Claire Bloom, Colin Firth and Guy Pearce pose during the unveiling of British actor Firth's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on January 13, 2011. UPI/Jim Ruymen | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' trailer introduces Netflix series
TV // 1 hour ago
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' trailer introduces Netflix series
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Last Airbender," a live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon series, is coming to Netflix.
WWE 'Raw' to move to Netflix in 2025
TV // 3 hours ago
WWE 'Raw' to move to Netflix in 2025
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- WWE "Raw" will leave linear television after 31 years and exclusively stream on Netflix.
'Family Matters' icon Jaleel White to host new game show 'The Flip Side'
TV // 4 hours ago
'Family Matters' icon Jaleel White to host new game show 'The Flip Side'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Family Matters" icon Jaleel White is set to host a new syndicated game show called "The Flip Side."
'Apples Never Fall' teaser: Annette Bening plays wife and mother with secret
TV // 21 hours ago
'Apples Never Fall' teaser: Annette Bening plays wife and mother with secret
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Apples Never Fall," a new series based on the Liane Moriarty novel and starring Annette Bening and Sam Neill, is coming to Peacock.
'We Were the Lucky Ones' gets photos, March premiere date
TV // 23 hours ago
'We Were the Lucky Ones' gets photos, March premiere date
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "We Were the Lucky Ones," a WWII drama starring Joey King and Logan Lerman, is coming to Hulu.
'Ripley' teaser: Andrew Scott plays 1960s con man
TV // 1 day ago
'Ripley' teaser: Andrew Scott plays 1960s con man
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Ripley," a new series based on the Patricia Highsmith novels, is coming to Netflix.
Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
TV // 1 day ago
Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered two more limited series based on Harlan Coben's mystery novels.
Colin Morgan, Annabel Scholey to star in BBC's 'Dead and Buried'
TV // 1 day ago
Colin Morgan, Annabel Scholey to star in BBC's 'Dead and Buried'
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Colin Morgan from "Humans" and Annabel Scholey from "The Salisbury Poisonings" have signed on to star in the BBC's four-part psychological thriller, "Dead and Buried."
Rachel McAdams, Megan Thee Stallion make surprise appearances on 'SNL'
TV // 2 days ago
Rachel McAdams, Megan Thee Stallion make surprise appearances on 'SNL'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Rachel McAdams and Megan Thee Stallion made surprise appearances on this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."
Andie MacDowell: More simmering secrets addressed in 'Way Home' S2
TV // 2 days ago
Andie MacDowell: More simmering secrets addressed in 'Way Home' S2
NEW YORK, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Andie MacDowell told UPI viewers will learn more about her character, Del's, rift with her adult daughter, Kat (Chyler Leigh), in Season 2 of time-travel drama "The Way Home."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
Grand Ole Opry apologizes after Elle King performance
Grand Ole Opry apologizes after Elle King performance
Sundance movie review: Touching Christopher Reeve doc reveals private struggles
Sundance movie review: Touching Christopher Reeve doc reveals private struggles
Andie MacDowell: More simmering secrets addressed in 'Way Home' S2
Andie MacDowell: More simmering secrets addressed in 'Way Home' S2
Sundance movie review: 'How to Have Sex' powerful, compassionate
Sundance movie review: 'How to Have Sex' powerful, compassionate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement