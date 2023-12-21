Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 21, 2023 / 3:17 PM

On anniversary of Lockerbie bombing, Joe Biden says 'pursuit of justice' continues

By Ehren Wynder
On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States will never waiver in its efforts to bring to justice the terrorists responsible for the Pan Am Flight 103 bombing. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI
On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States will never waiver in its efforts to bring to justice the terrorists responsible for the Pan Am Flight 103 bombing. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Thirty-five years after a bomb aboard Pan Am Flight 103 killed more than 270 people in Scotland, President Joe Biden said the United States will never waiver in its efforts to bring to justice the terrorists responsible for the attack.

The White House released a statement Thursday in observance of the 35th anniversary of the bombing.

Advertisement

Pan Am Flight 103 was en route from London to New York on Dec. 21, 1988, when a bomb detonation on board caused it to crash in Lockerbie, Scotland. The resulting explosion killed 273 people, including all 258 aboard and at least 15 more on the ground. According to the Royal Air Force, the crash destroyed about 40 houses.

A number of Americans, including 38 exchange students from Syracuse University in New York, were on the flight. Also on the flight was the U.N. commissioner for Namibia, who was flying to New York to sign a historic peace pact for southern Africa.

"Their loss was a tragedy that reverberated around the globe -- and one that is still felt today by all those families and friends who continue to grieve for their loved ones," Biden said in the statement, adding the U.S. will never waiver in its pursuit of terrorists at home and abroad.

Advertisement

"In the decades since this horrific attack, the United States and our Scottish partners have not stopped in our pursuit of justice," he said.

Two Libyans, Abdel Basset al-Megrahi and Al-Amin Khalifa Fahima, were brought to face trial in 2000 over their suspected involvement in the bombing. Megrahi was convicted in 2001 and sentenced to life in prison, but Fahima was freed of all charges.

Megrahi's minimum sentence was 27 years, which he appealed while maintaining his innocence. He lost two appeals but was released in 2009 on "compassionate grounds" after he was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer.

Megrahi died in 2012. He was the only person convicted in the Lockerbie bombing.

Last year, the U.S. took custody of another key suspect in the bombing. Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud was suspected of making the bomb that exploded on board Pan Am Flight 103.

Mas'ud in February pled not guilty to three federal charges -- two of aircraft destruction resulting in death and one of destruction of a vehicle used in foreign commerce by an explosive.

A Justice Department criminal complaint in 2020 said Mas'ud admitted to building the bomb that was used to bring down the plane. He allegedly carried the bomb in a suitcase to Malta's Luqa airport, where it was loaded onto an aircraft with a timer that Mas'ud admitted to setting to go off in eleven hours.

Advertisement

Mas'ud faces life in prison if convicted.

Latest Headlines

At least 15 dead, 24 injured in Prague university shooting; suspect killed himself
World News // 4 hours ago
At least 15 dead, 24 injured in Prague university shooting; suspect killed himself
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Czech authorities said at least 15 people were killed and at 24 more were wounded in a shooting at a university in Prague on Thursday.
EU pays final $1.65 billion of aid package for Ukraine
World News // 37 minutes ago
EU pays final $1.65 billion of aid package for Ukraine
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The European Union announced the final $1.65 billion payment of a $19.7 billion aid package for Ukraine Thursday.
Eurotunnel trains suspended after sudden strike by French staff
World News // 3 hours ago
Eurotunnel trains suspended after sudden strike by French staff
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A strike by French staff has suddenly cancelled all Eurotunnel train services, disrupting Christmas travel.
'Find someone to bury the dead': life on the run in Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
'Find someone to bury the dead': life on the run in Gaza
CAIRO, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- When Ibrahim fled Gaza City after the Israel-Hamas war started, it was with an extended family of 25. But as they headed south, they split up. "That way, if something bad happens, we can find someone to bury the dead."
Ukrainian legislature passes medical marijuana law
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukrainian legislature passes medical marijuana law
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian legislature, the Rada, passed a bill legalizing medical marijuana, the Ukrainian Ministry of Health said Thursday.
Ikea announces delays because of Houthi strikes near Suez Canal
World News // 4 hours ago
Ikea announces delays because of Houthi strikes near Suez Canal
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Furniture leader Ikea announced Thursday that product supplies will be delayed because international shipments are being re-routed because of the shipping attacks by Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea.
Britain, Switzerland sign new banking system deal that strengthens financial ties
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain, Switzerland sign new banking system deal that strengthens financial ties
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Britain and Switzerland signed a banking system deal Thursday to strengthen financial ties between two large European banking centers.
Hamas says no hostage releases unless Israel stops attacks
World News // 5 hours ago
Hamas says no hostage releases unless Israel stops attacks
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Hamas appeared to dash any hopes of a second humanitarian cease-fire on Thursday after stating that there was no hostages-for-prisoners swap until Israel agrees to end its military operation in Gaza.
Toyota stocks plummet after Daihatsu safety probe, U.S. vehicle recall
World News // 6 hours ago
Toyota stocks plummet after Daihatsu safety probe, U.S. vehicle recall
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The recall of about a million vehicles in the United States led to Toyota stocks sliding on Japan's Nikkei 225 index on Thursday by 4%.
Greece joins U.S.-led multinational pact to protect shipping in Red Sea
World News // 6 hours ago
Greece joins U.S.-led multinational pact to protect shipping in Red Sea
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Greece on Thursday became the latest to join a U.S.-led international military coalition to protect merchant shipping navigating the Red Sea from attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge orders Giuliani to immediately start paying defamed election workers
Judge orders Giuliani to immediately start paying defamed election workers
Man stopped with bullet-filled diaper in carry-on at LaGuardia Airport
Man stopped with bullet-filled diaper in carry-on at LaGuardia Airport
More than 300,000 units of popular air fryers recalled for burn hazard
More than 300,000 units of popular air fryers recalled for burn hazard
Xfinity users forced to change passwords after hackers strike 36M customers
Xfinity users forced to change passwords after hackers strike 36M customers
On ground in Gaza, Israel says new military phase beginning
On ground in Gaza, Israel says new military phase beginning
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement