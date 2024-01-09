Trending
TV
Jan. 9, 2024 / 12:09 PM

'Couple to Throuple' trailer: Scott Evans to host poly dating series

By Annie Martin
"Couple to Throuple," a new show featuring couples experimenting with polyamory, is coming to Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock
1 of 3 | "Couple to Throuple," a new show featuring couples experimenting with polyamory, is coming to Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new show Couple to Throuple.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the dating reality series Tuesday.

Couple to Throuple follows "four curious couples through the world of polyamory as they experiment with bringing a third partner into the relationship."

The couples will stay a remote tropical resort, where they meet, mingle and date a group of singles, many of whom are experienced in polyamory.

"With three times the fun, the feelings, and drama, these relationships are put through the ultimate test to see if they are the perfect match. At the end of their time in paradise, the couples will decide if their hearts have room for more than just 'the one' and commit as a throuple, go home as they arrived, or leave separately," an official synopsis reads.

Access Hollywood co-anchor Scott Evans hosts the show, which also features sex and relationship expert Shamyra Howard.

Couple to Throuple premieres Feb. 8 on Peacock.

