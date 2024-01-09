Trending
Jan. 9, 2024

Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd reach settlement agreement in divorce

By Annie Martin
Maren Morris (L) and Ryan Hurd reached a settlement agreement three months after Morris filed for divorce. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Maren Morris (L) and Ryan Hurd reached a settlement agreement three months after Morris filed for divorce. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have reached a settlement in their divorce.

Morris, 33, a country music singer, and Hurd, 37, also a country music artist, recently came to an agreement in their divorce, three months after Morris filed to end their marriage.

Morris and Hurd notarized the agreement Dec. 28, 2023, and Jan. 4, according to People. The pair's split will remain pending as they wait for a judge to sign off.

Us Weekly said the paperwork shows that Morris and Hurd divided their assets according to a property settlement and prenuptial agreement, which they signed in February 2018 and amended in October 2022.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Morris and Hurd will share joint custody of their 3-year-old son, Hayes.

Morris will pay $2,100 per month to Hurd in child support. Neither party will receive alimony, as agreed upon in their prenup.

Morris and Hurd married in March 2018. Morris filed for divorce in October, citing "irreconcilable differences" for the split.

