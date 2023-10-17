Trending
Oct. 17, 2023 / 3:51 PM

Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd split after 5 years of marriage

By Jonna Lorenz
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd arrive for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in 2022. The couple are ending their five-year marriage. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 5 | Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd arrive for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in 2022. The couple are ending their five-year marriage. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Country music stars Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are ending their five-year marriage.

Morris, 33, filed for divorce from Hurd, 36, on Oct. 2, citing irreconcilable differences, Us Weekly, People and USA Today reported Tuesday.

The couple began dating in 2015 after meeting while working on Tim McGraw's 2014 hit "Last Turn Home." They married in March 2018 and share a 3-year-old son, Hayes Andrew Hurd.

Documents show Morris completed a standard parenting seminar for divorcing parents.

In September, Morris announced she is leaving country music after clashing with right-wing elements. Morris clashed with Jason and Brittany Aldean after Brittany made controversial comments about gender affirming care for transgender youth.

She released her latest album, The Bridge, which includes song "The Tree" and "Get the Hell Out of Here," that same month.

"These two songs are incredibly key to my next step because they express a very righteously angry and liberating phase of my life these last couple of years, but also how my navigation is finally pointing toward the future, whatever that may be or sound like," she said at the time.

Hurd supported the album, posting on Instagram: "She deserves to be celebrated, not just tolerated. I love the response from people who don't just love these two songs, they needed them. I knew it would strike a chord."

The couple, who attended the Grammy Awards together in February, have collaborated on songs, including Hurds' "Chasing After You" and Morris' "I Can't Love You Any More."

26 celebrity splits of 2023

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Country music stars Maren Morris (L) and Ryan Hurd arrive for the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. Morris has filed from divorce from Hurd citing irreconcilable differences. The pair got married in March 2018 and share a 3-year-old son, Hayes Andrew Hurd. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

