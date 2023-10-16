Sam Hunt announces 'Outskirts' tour for 2024

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Sam Hunt is going on tour in 2024.
The 38-year-old country music singer announced a new U.S. tour, the Outskirts tour, on Monday.
Hunt will kick off the tour Feb. 22, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Mich., and bring the venture to a close April 13 in Charlottesville, Va.
Brett Young and Lily Rose will join the tour as special guests on select dates.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Outskirts shares a name with Hunt's single "Outskirts," released in May. The singer released his most recent album, Southside, in April 2020.
Here's the full list of dates for the Outskirts tour:
Feb. 22, 2024 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena
Feb. 23 -- Louisville, Ky., at KFC Yum! Center
Feb. 24 -- Rosemont, Ill., at AllState Arena
March 1 -- Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena
March 2 -- Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena
March 3 -- Youngstown, Ohio, at Covelli Centre
March 14 -- Sioux City, Iowa, at Tyson Events Center
March 15 -- Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum
March 16 -- Peoria, Ill., at Peoria Civic Center
March 21 -- Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch Center
March 22 -- Duluth, Minn., at Amsoil Arena
March 23 -- Grand Forks, N.D., at Ralph Engelstad Arena
April 4 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling Arena
April 5 -- Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
April 11 -- Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket Arena
April 12 -- Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life Arena
April 13 -- Charlottesville, Va., at John Paul Jones Arena