Sam Hunt announces 'Outskirts' tour for 2024

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Sam Hunt is going on tour in 2024. The 38-year-old country music singer announced a new U.S. tour, the Outskirts tour, on Monday. Advertisement

Hunt will kick off the tour Feb. 22, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Mich., and bring the venture to a close April 13 in Charlottesville, Va.

Brett Young and Lily Rose will join the tour as special guests on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Outskirts shares a name with Hunt's single "Outskirts," released in May. The singer released his most recent album, Southside, in April 2020.

Here's the full list of dates for the Outskirts tour:

Feb. 22, 2024 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

Feb. 23 -- Louisville, Ky., at KFC Yum! Center

Feb. 24 -- Rosemont, Ill., at AllState Arena

March 1 -- Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena

March 2 -- Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena

March 3 -- Youngstown, Ohio, at Covelli Centre

March 14 -- Sioux City, Iowa, at Tyson Events Center

March 15 -- Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum

March 16 -- Peoria, Ill., at Peoria Civic Center

March 21 -- Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch Center

March 22 -- Duluth, Minn., at Amsoil Arena

March 23 -- Grand Forks, N.D., at Ralph Engelstad Arena

April 4 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling Arena

April 5 -- Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

April 11 -- Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket Arena

April 12 -- Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life Arena

April 13 -- Charlottesville, Va., at John Paul Jones Arena