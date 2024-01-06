Nigel Lythgoe steps down as judge from 'So You Think You Can Dance'

1 of 3 | Producer Nigel Lythgoe has stepped down as a judge on "So You Think You Can Dance" after three women, including Paul Abdul, accused him of sexual assault and harassment. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Producer Nigel Lythgoe has stepped down as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, following sexual abuse and harassment allegations made by several women, including singer, dancer and choreographer Paul Abdul. "I have informed the producers of So You Think You Can Dance of my decision to step back from participating in this year's series," Lythgoe said in a statement to Variety. Advertisement

"I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that's where its focus needs to remain. In the meantime, I am dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation."

The show's producers and network also issued a statement to People.com confirming the news.

"19 Entertainment, Dick Clark Productions, and FOX can confirm the upcoming season of So You Think You Can Dance will proceed, although without Nigel Lythgoe, to ensure the show remains committed to the contestants, who have worked incredibly hard for the opportunity to compete on our stage," the parties said.

"No decision has been made as to a replacement judge for this season, which will premiere on FOX on Monday, March 4th."

Abdul filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles County Superior Court earlier this month under the Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which protects litigation filed after statute of limitations has expired.

The documents accuse Lythgoe, 74, of physically abusing Abdul, 61, while she was serving as a judge on Lythgoe's competition series.

Abdul said in the lawsuit that Lythgoe assaulted her once during the early seasons of American Idol where they working together in the 2000s and another time in 2015 while she worked on SYTYCD.

She alleged Lythgoe sexually assaulted her assistant, as well.

Abdul said she didn't come forward earlier because she was afraid she would be fired in retaliation.

Lythgoe denied Abdul's allegations.

"To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement. For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear -- and entirely platonic -- friends and colleagues," he said in a statement.

Deadline reported that a second lawsuit filed by two unnamed former contestants accused Lythgoe of sexual assault and harassment during the production of ABC's reality series, All American Girl.