Dec. 30, 2023 / 12:05 PM

Paula Abdul sues Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assault

By Karen Butler
Paula Abdul is suing Nigel Lythgoe, a producer for "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance," for sexual assault and harassment. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Paula Abdul is suing Nigel Lythgoe, a producer for "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance," for sexual assault and harassment. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Pop music star, dancer and TV personality Paula Abdul has sued American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assault.

People.com, TMZ and Deadline reported that the lawsuit was filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday under the Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which protects litigation filed after statute of limitations has expired.

The documents accuse Lythgoe, 74, of physically abusing Abdul, 60, while she was serving as a judge on Lythgoe's competition series.

Abdul said Lythgoe assaulted Abdul once during the early seasons of Idol in the 2000s and another time in 2015 while she worked on SYTYCD.

She alleged Lythgoe sexually assaulted her assistant, as well.

Abdul said she didn't come forward earlier because she was afraid she would be fired in retaliation.

Lythgoe, 19 Entertainment Inc., FremantleMedia North America Inc., American Idol Productions Inc. and Dance Nation Productions Inc. are named as defendants in the lawsuit, which alleges sexual assault/battery, sexual harassment, gender violence and negligence.

None of the parties involved have publicly commented on the litigation.

