TV
Jan. 4, 2024 / 11:08 AM

'LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland' trailer: Graham Norton hosts comedy competition

By Annie Martin
"LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland," a new series featuring Aisling Bea, Amy Huberman, Jason Byrne and other Irish comedians, is coming to Prime Video. Photo courtesy of Prime Video
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Prime Video is teasing the new show LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy competition series Thursday.

LOL is hosted by Graham Norton and features Irish comedians Aisling Bea, Amy Huberman, Catherine Bohart, David McSavage, Deirdre O'Kane, Emma Doran, Jason Byrne, Martin Angolo, Paul Tylak and Tony Cantwell.

The competition will see the stars try to make each other laugh by using every unpredictable comedic tool in the box... without cracking a smile themselves.

"With the added bonus of some celebrity cameos, their performances will have viewers -- but hopefully not their fellow stars -- laughing out loud. As the clock counts down and the tension rises, whoever can outlast their competitors will be crowned the first winner," an official description reads.

The winner will receive €50,000 for their charity of choice.

Guest stars include Zig, Zag and Ray D'Arcy of The Den, journalist Anne Doyle and singing duo Jedward.

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland will premiere Jan. 19 on Prime Video.

Previous versions of LOL were hosted in Mexico, Australia, India, Spain, Canada, The Netherlands, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and Sweden.

