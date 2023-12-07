Trending
TV
Dec. 7, 2023 / 1:17 PM

'Fool Me Once' trailer brings Harlan Coben novel to life

By Annie Martin
Richard Armitage stars in "Fool Me Once," a new series based on the Harlan Coben novel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Richard Armitage stars in "Fool Me Once," a new series based on the Harlan Coben novel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new show Fool Me Once.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller series Thursday featuring Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage.

Fool Me Once is based on the Harlan Coben novel of the same name. Coben executive produces the show with Nicola Shindler, Danny Brocklehurst and Richard Fee.

Keegan plays Maya, a former soldier and wife and mother whose husband Joe (Armitage) is brutally murdered. Maya uncovers a deadly conspiracy after seeing Joe on her secret nanny cam after his apparent death.

Adeel Akhtar and Joanna Lumley also star.

Fool Me Once premieres Jan. 1 on Netflix.

Netflix has previously adapted Coben's books The Stranger, Safe and Stay Close.

