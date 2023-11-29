Trending
TV
Nov. 29, 2023 / 2:25 PM

'Godfather of Harlem': Forest Whitaker series renewed for Season 4

By Annie Martin
Forest Whitaker plays Bumpy Johnson on "Godfather of Harlem." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Forest Whitaker plays Bumpy Johnson on "Godfather of Harlem." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Godfather of Harlem will return for a fourth season on MGM+.

The streaming service announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the crime drama for Season 4.

Godfather of Harlem follows Ellsworth "Bumpy" Johnson (Whitaker), a Harlem crime boss in the 1960s. The character is friends with Malcolm X, played by Jason Alan Carvell in Season 3.

Season 4 will see Bumpy (Whitaker) continue his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York's Mafia families, while contending with the emergence of a potential rival in newly arrived Black gangster Frank Lucas. After Malcolm X's (Carvell) tragic death, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise's (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers.

"Forest Whitaker's inspired performance as Bumpy Johnson has introduced an iconic, archetypical television antihero to the premium television landscape," MGM+ head Michael Wright said. "The cast and creative team exceed expectations every single season, both creatively and cinematically. We couldn't be more delighted to embark on a fourth season with this incredibly talented group of people."

Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry and Erik LaRay Harvey also star.

Godfather of Harlem is MGM+'s No. 1 acquisition-driver for subscribers and one of the platform's top performing original series.

The show is created and executive produced by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein, with Swizz Beatz as executive music producer.

Season 4 will begin production in New York in 2024.

