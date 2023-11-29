Jamie Lynn Spears exits 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'

1 of 3 | Jamie Lynn Spears has left "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" on "medical grounds." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Jamie Lynn Spears has left the ITV reality series I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Producers announced Wednesday that Spears, 32, has exited the competition on "medical grounds." Advertisement

"Jamie Lynn Spears has left I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She's been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities," the notice reads.

Spears, a singer, actress and the sister of pop star Britney Spears, was a contestant in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Season 23, which premiered Nov. 19. The series features a group of celebrity contestants, who live together in extreme conditions and take part in challenges.

Season 23 is being filmed in Murwillumbah, New South Wales. Spears will appear in her final episode Wednesday.

In Tuesday's episode, Spears told her castmates that she wanted to quit, saying, "I hate it here so much."

Spears was announced as part of the cast earlier this month, along with Danielle Harold, Fred Sirieix, Grace Dent, Josie Gibson, Marvin Humes, Nella Rose, Nick Pickard, Nigel Farage and Sam Thompson.

The actress is known for playing Zoey Brooks on Zoey 101 and Noreen Fitzgibbons on Sweet Magnolias. She was previously a contestant in Dancing with the Stars Season 32.