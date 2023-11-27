1 of 5 | Paris Hilton discussed her friendship with Britney Spears and the singer's memoir on "Today." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton says she's "so proud" of friend and fellow star Britney Spears. The businesswoman and television personality, 42, discussed her friendship with Spears, 41, during Monday's episode of Today. Advertisement

After Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager featured a selfie of Hilton and Spears from 17 years ago, Hilton confirmed she is still in touch with Spears today.

"We were actually speaking a couple days ago and planning a girls night," she said. "So she's gonna come over."

Hilton then praised Spears for releasing her tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me.

Advertisement

"I'm just so proud of her. Her book was so incredible, and she's just so brave for coming out and telling her story," she said. "It's really amazing to see so many people doing that right now, and really opening up and being real."

Spears released her memoir in October, while Hilton released her own memoir, Paris: The Memoir, in March.

Paris Hilton speaks to Hoda and Jenna about planning a girls' night with Britney Spears and opens up about their memoirs. pic.twitter.com/9HTh5Sf6nD— TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) November 27, 2023

Hilton recently welcomed her second child, daughter London, with her husband, Carter Reum. The couple also have a son, Phoenix, who was born via surrogate in January.

Hilton will appear in Demi Lovato's upcoming holiday special, A Very Demi Holiday Special.

