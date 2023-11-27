Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 27, 2023 / 2:07 PM

'All Creatures Great and Small' teases friendship, family in Season 4

By Annie Martin

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- PBS is teasing All Creatures Great and Small Season 4.

The network shared a preview of the season Monday featuring Nicholas Ralph and Rachel Shenton.

Advertisement

All Creatures Great and Small is based on the James Herriot book series. The show follows a trio of veterinary surgeons as they care for animals in the Yorkshire Dales.

Season 4 opens in 1940 as Winston Churchill takes office and Europe is under serious threat.

The new preview teases "love, friendship, family, and joy" as James (Ralph) and Helen (Shenton) consider starting a family. In addition, James and Siegfried (Samuel West) recruit a new assistant, Richard (James Anthony-Rose).

Anna Madeley, Patricia Hodge, Tony Pitts, Imogen Clawson, Paul Copley and Neve McIntosh also star.

"I can't wait for our Masterpiece audience to see this new season of All Creatures Great and Small. It continues to be full of the warmth and humor that has made it one of our most successful series ever," Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson previously said.

All Creatures Great and Small airs on Masterpiece on PBS in the United States and Channel 5 in the United Kingdom. Season 4 will premiere Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. EST on Masterpiece.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Hazbin Hotel' to premiere in January, feature Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan
TV // 31 minutes ago
'Hazbin Hotel' to premiere in January, feature Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "Hazbin Hotel," an adult animated musical comedy from Vivienne Medrano, is coming to Prime Video.
'Heartstopper': Darragh Hand joins Season 3 as Michael Holden
TV // 2 hours ago
'Heartstopper': Darragh Hand joins Season 3 as Michael Holden
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Darragh Hand will play Michael Holden on the Netflix series "Heartstopper."
Lilly Singh to develop 'Arzu' adaptation starring Charithra Chandran
TV // 4 hours ago
Lilly Singh to develop 'Arzu' adaptation starring Charithra Chandran
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "Arzu," a new series based on the Riva Razdan novel, is in the works at Blink49 Studios and Lilly Singh's Unicorn Island Productions.
SZA sweeps the Soul Train Awards
TV // 6 hours ago
SZA sweeps the Soul Train Awards
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- SZA was the big winner at the Soul Train Awards ceremony Sunday night, picking up the prizes for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album of the Year for "SOS," and Song of the Year and The Songwriter's Award for "Snooze."
Kim Kardashian to star in Netflix comedy film 'Fifth Wheel'
TV // 6 hours ago
Kim Kardashian to star in Netflix comedy film 'Fifth Wheel'
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is set to produce and star in the new comedy movie, "The Fifth Wheel," for Netflix.
Cher jumped on bed after Stevie Wonder agreed to sing on her Christmas album
TV // 3 days ago
Cher jumped on bed after Stevie Wonder agreed to sing on her Christmas album
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Cher is one of the most famous women in the world, but she said she behaved like a little kid when her fellow music icon Stevie Wonder agreed by phone to sing on her new Christmas album.
Stars perform, Biden offers a Thanksgiving message at Macy's parade in NYC
TV // 4 days ago
Stars perform, Biden offers a Thanksgiving message at Macy's parade in NYC
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Jon Batiste opened the 97th Macy's Day Parade in New York Thursday with a rousing performance of his song "Worship" and the declaration that the holiday should be a "day of unity, healing and celebration."
Pandora Nox becomes 'Drag Race' franchise's first cis woman champion
TV // 5 days ago
Pandora Nox becomes 'Drag Race' franchise's first cis woman champion
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Pandora Nox won "Drag Race Germany," making her the first cis woman to win a season in franchise history.
'Dancing with the Stars' contestants dance to Taylor Swift
TV // 5 days ago
'Dancing with the Stars' contestants dance to Taylor Swift
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" hosted "A Celebration of Taylor Swift," a special Taylor Swift-themed episode.
Disney+ cancels 'Muppets Mayhem' after single season
TV // 5 days ago
Disney+ cancels 'Muppets Mayhem' after single season
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Disney+ has passed on making a second season of its musical comedy series, "Muppets Mayhem."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Eric McCormack and wife Janet divorcing after 26 years of marriage
Eric McCormack and wife Janet divorcing after 26 years of marriage
'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Cher jumped on bed after Stevie Wonder agreed to sing on her Christmas album
Cher jumped on bed after Stevie Wonder agreed to sing on her Christmas album
Movie review: 'Leave the World Behind' dumbs down the apocalypse
Movie review: 'Leave the World Behind' dumbs down the apocalypse
Dolly Parton wears Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit for halftime show
Dolly Parton wears Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit for halftime show
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement