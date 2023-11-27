Trending
Nov. 27, 2023 / 9:25 AM

Jean Knight, singer known for 'Mr. Big Stuff,' dies at 80

By Annie Martin
Jean Knight, a soul and funk singer known for her hit 1971 single "Mr. Big Stuff," has died. Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Jean Knight, a soul and funk singer known for her hit 1971 single "Mr. Big Stuff," has died. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "Mr. Big Stuff" singer Jean Knight has died.

The recording artist died Wednesday, Nov. 22, her family confirmed to USA Today on Sunday. Knight was 80.

"New Orleans and the music world mourns the loss of one of its most treasure musical daughters, Jean Knight," the family said in a statement via the Stax Museum of American Soul Music.

Knight's longtime friend Bernie Cyrus also confirmed her death to Rolling Stone.

Knight was born in January 1943 in New Orleans and launched her music career in the 1960s. Her first song, a cover of Jackie Wilson's "Stop Doggin' Me Around," was released in 1965.

"Mr. Big Stuff," released in 1971, became Knight's breakout hit. The song sold over one million copies and earned Knight a Grammy Award nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

"Mr. Big Stuff' - it was just so universal. People remember it. And look, so many people covered it. But nobody did it like Jean," Cyrus told Rolling Stone.

Knight's other hits included "You Got the Papers (But I Got the Man)" and "My Toot Toot."

Her most recent album, Queen, was released in 1999.

