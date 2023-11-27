Advertisement
TV
Nov. 27, 2023 / 7:19 AM

Kim Kardashian to star in Netflix comedy film 'Fifth Wheel'

By Karen Butler
Kim Kardashian is set to star in the comedy film "The Fifth Wheel." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Kim Kardashian is set to star in the comedy film "The Fifth Wheel." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is set to produce and star in the new comedy movie, The Fifth Wheel, for Netflix.

Paula Pell and Janine Brito are writing the film. Pell is also a producer on the project.

Details about the storyline are being kept a secret, but the streaming service said in a press release Sunday that Kardashian will play the "eponymous 'fifth wheel' alongside a female ensemble cast."

No anticipated start date for production or premiere have been announced yet.

