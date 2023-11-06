Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 6, 2023 / 2:42 PM

'House' to stream on Hulu

By Annie Martin
All eight seasons of "House," starring Hugh Laurie, are coming to Hulu. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | All eight seasons of "House," starring Hugh Laurie, are coming to Hulu. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- House is coming to Hulu.

Hulu said in a press release Monday that all eight seasons of the medical drama series will start streaming Tuesday.

Advertisement

House aired on Fox from 2004 to 2012. Hugh Laurie starred as Dr. Gregory House, a brilliant but unconventional doctor at the fictional Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital in New Jersey.

The cast also included Jesse Spencer, Jennifer Morrison, Omar Epps, Olivia Wilde, Peter Jacobson, Kal Penn, Amber Tamblyn, Odette Annable and Charlyne Yi.

"Dr. Gregory House (Laurie) is devoid of anything resembling bedside manner and wouldn't even talk to his patients if he could get away with it. Dealing with his own constant physical pain, he uses a cane that seems to punctuate his acerbic, brutally honest demeanor. While his behavior can border on antisocial, House is a brilliant diagnostician whose unconventional thinking and flawless instincts afford him widespread respect," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

House is also available to stream on Prime Video.

The series is created by David Shore and won five Primetime Emmy Awards during its run.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Velveteen Rabbit' trailer brings beloved children's book to life
TV // 47 minutes ago
'The Velveteen Rabbit' trailer brings beloved children's book to life
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- "The Velveteen Rabbit," a live-action and animated special featuring Helena Bonham Carter, is coming to Apple TV+.
TV review: 'Murder at the End of the World' a compelling mystery with relevant twist
TV // 3 hours ago
TV review: 'Murder at the End of the World' a compelling mystery with relevant twist
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6 (UPI) -- "A Murder at the End of the World," premiering Nov. 14 on Hulu, layers relevant themes of A.I. and wealth distribution in a tech-savvy mystery that keeps you guessing.
'Dancing with the Stars' to feature Taylor Swift night Nov. 21
TV // 4 hours ago
'Dancing with the Stars' to feature Taylor Swift night Nov. 21
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The "Dancing with the Stars" Season 32 contestants will take part in a Taylor Swift-themed night on Nov. 21.
'The Bear': Jeremy Allen White series renewed for Season 3
TV // 5 hours ago
'The Bear': Jeremy Allen White series renewed for Season 3
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- "The Bear," a comedy-drama starring Jeremy Allen White, will return for a third season on FX.
Showrunner: 'Bass Reeves' remarkable true story about triumph of human spirit
TV // 1 day ago
Showrunner: 'Bass Reeves' remarkable true story about triumph of human spirit
NEW YORK, Nov. 5 (UPI) -- "Ray Donovan" and "Rectify" scribe Chad Feehan told UPI his new period drama, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves," celebrates a historical figure many Americans don't know much about.
Uncensored 'Real Housewives,' 'Below Deck,' more reunions coming to Peacock
TV // 3 days ago
Uncensored 'Real Housewives,' 'Below Deck,' more reunions coming to Peacock
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Friday that it will stream uncensored reunions of Bravo reality cast members including "Real Housewives," "Below Deck" and "Vandepump" franchises.
Kurt Russell, son Wyatt Russell appear in 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' featurette
TV // 3 days ago
Kurt Russell, son Wyatt Russell appear in 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' featurette
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell and other cast members discuss the Apple TV+ series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" in a new video.
'Echo' trailer shows 'pain' and 'rage' of Marvel hero
TV // 3 days ago
'Echo' trailer shows 'pain' and 'rage' of Marvel hero
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "Echo," a new Marvel series starring Alaqua Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, is coming to Disney+ and Hulu.
Willie Nelson's 90th birthday special to air on CBS, Paramount+ Dec. 17
TV // 3 days ago
Willie Nelson's 90th birthday special to air on CBS, Paramount+ Dec. 17
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A star-studded special celebrating country music legend Willie Nelson's 90th birthday is set to premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on Dec.17.
'Superman & Lois' ending with Season 4
TV // 3 days ago
'Superman & Lois' ending with Season 4
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The CW announced Thursday that "Superman & Lois" will end with its fourth season. The show returns with 10 new episodes next year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Funeral held for Matthew Perry at cemetery near 'Friends' studio
Funeral held for Matthew Perry at cemetery near 'Friends' studio
Reports: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome first child together
Reports: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome first child together
'Cigarette Girl' is a smoldering Netflix period drama from Indonesia
'Cigarette Girl' is a smoldering Netflix period drama from Indonesia
Steven Spielberg wanted Chucky at Universal, 'Child's Play' producer says
Steven Spielberg wanted Chucky at Universal, 'Child's Play' producer says
'Five Nights at Freddy's' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Five Nights at Freddy's' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement