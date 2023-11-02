Trending
Nov. 2, 2023 / 12:22 PM

'Futurama' revival renewed for two more seasons at Hulu

By Annie Martin
"Futurama," created by Matt Groening (pictured), was renewed for an additional 20 episodes. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Futurama," created by Matt Groening (pictured), was renewed for an additional 20 episodes. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Futurama revival will return for two more seasons on Hulu.

Deadline reported Thursday that Hulu renewed the animated series after reviving the show in 2022.

Variety confirmed that Futurama was picked up for an additional 20 episodes.

Futurama originally aired on Fox from 1999 to 2003 and moved to Comedy Central from 2008 to 2013. The show was then revived at Hulu, with Season 11 premiering on the service in July.

Season 12 is expected to debut on Hulu in 2024. The renewal will bring the show to Season 14.

Futurama is created by Matt Groening and features the voices of Billy West, Katey Sagal, John DiMaggio, Phil LaMarr, Lauren Tom, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche and David Herman.

Season 11 promised "something for everyone" in a previously released official description.

"New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries," the synopsis reads. "Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

