Oct. 31, 2023 / 12:20 PM

'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off': Netflix shares opening credits for new anime

By Annie Martin

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

The streaming service shared the opening credits for the upcoming anime series Tuesday.

The intro features "Bloom," the show's theme song performed by Japanese rock band Necry Talkie.

The opening credits also give a look at the show's animated characters.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is based on Bryan Lee O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim graphic novels, which were previously adapted as the 2010 live-action film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

The new series features the film's original cast, who return to voice their characters.

The cast includes Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman and Ellen Wong.

Netflix released a teaser for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off in August and a trailer for the show earlier this month.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix.

