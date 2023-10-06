"American Horror Stories" will return with new episodes in October for the Huluween event. Photo courtesy of FX

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- FX and Hulu are giving a glimpse of the American Horror Stories special event. The network shared a teaser for the four-episode Huluween event Friday. Advertisement

The video, titled "Ferocious," features digital and horror-inspired imagery as a narrator promises "four freakish tales."

American Horror Stories hails from American Horror Story creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The show is an anthology horror series that features a different story in each episode.

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna will star in one of the upcoming episodes, titled "Tapeworm," according to Deadline. Other episodes appear to be titled "Bestie" and "Daphne."

The American Horror Stories Halloween Huluween event will premiere Oct. 26 on Hulu.

Meanwhile, American Horror Story: Delicate, a new season of American Horror Story starring Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian, premiered in September.