Advertisement
TV
Sept. 29, 2023 / 3:27 PM

'Felicity': Hulu releases special collections for show's 25th anniversary

By UPI Staff
Keri Russell, seen here at the FX Annual All-Star Party at SVA Theater in 2018, stars in the title role of "Felicity." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Keri Russell, seen here at the FX Annual All-Star Party at SVA Theater in 2018, stars in the title role of "Felicity." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Popular TV series Felicity premiered on Sept. 29, 1998. On Friday, its 25th year anniversary, Hulu launched two "Best Of" collections -- one for Team Ben and one for Team Noel.

The series stars Keri Russell as Felicity Porter, who follows her high school crush Ben Covington (Scott Speedman) to college in New York City. It was created by J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves and originally aired on the WB.

Advertisement

During the four seasons of the series, which premiered in 1998, Felicity endures a love triangle with Ben and Noel (Scott Foley), her resident adviser.

The cast also includes Amanda Foreman as Megan, Greg Grunberg as Sean, Amy Jo Johnson as Julie, Tangi Miller as Elena and Ian Gomez as Javier.

Jennifer Garner and Donald Faison also appear in the series -- as Noel's long-distance girlfriend, Hanna, and Elena's boyfriend, Tracy, respectively.

Hulu's curated collections feature the "Best of Felicity and Ben" and the "Best of Felicity and Noel." All four seasons are available on the streaming service.

Advertisement

'Best of Felicity & Ben'

"Felicity Was Here" (Season 1, Episode 22)

"The List" (Season 2, Episode 1)

"Help for the Lovelorn" (Season 2, Episode 11)

"The Final Answer" (Season 2, Episode 22)

"Blackout" (Season 3, Episode 13)

"The Perfect Match" (Season 4, Episode 11)

"The Graduate" (Season 4, Episode 17)

"Back to the Future" (Season 4, Episode 22)

'Best of Felicity & Noel'

"Thanksgiving" (Season 1, Episode 9)

"Finally" (Season 1, Episode 10)

"Assassins" (Season 1, Episode 17)

"The Declaration (Season 4, Episode 1)

"Time Will Tell" (Season 4, Episode 18)

"Spin the Bottle" (Season 4, Episode 20)

'Felicity' turns 25: The cast through the years

Keri Russell poses for photographers at the 15th annual Glamour Magazine 2004 "Women of the Year" awards on November 8, 2004, in New York City. Russell plays Felicity Porter in "Felicity." File Photo Robin Platzer/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony to stream live Nov. 3 on Disney+
TV // 1 day ago
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony to stream live Nov. 3 on Disney+
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The 2023 edition of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to stream live for the first time in the event's history on Disney+ Nov. 3.
'Ink Master' with Joel Madden to return in November
TV // 2 days ago
'Ink Master' with Joel Madden to return in November
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- "Ink Master," a tattoo reality competition series hosted by Joel Madden, will return for Season 15 on Paramount+.
'Hazbin Hotel' series coming to Prime Video in 2024
TV // 2 days ago
'Hazbin Hotel' series coming to Prime Video in 2024
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- "Hazbin Hotel," an adult animated musical comedy from Vivienne Medrano, A24 and Bento Box, got a two-season order at Amazon.
'America's Got Talent' names Season 18 winner
TV // 2 days ago
'America's Got Talent' names Season 18 winner
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, Anna DeGuzman, Murmuration and other finalists appeared in the "America's Got Talent" Season 18 finale.
'Nocturne' showrunner hopes fans find 'Castlevania' spin-off smart, horrific, funny
TV // 2 days ago
'Nocturne' showrunner hopes fans find 'Castlevania' spin-off smart, horrific, funny
NEW YORK, Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The filmmakers behind the new "Castlevania" spin-off "Nocturne" told UPI they want the show to visually, tonally and thematically feel like the original 15th-century-set, horror-anime series.
Jodie Foster 'True Detective' season premieres Jan. 14
TV // 3 days ago
Jodie Foster 'True Detective' season premieres Jan. 14
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- HBO announced the premiere date for "True Detective: Night Country" on Wednesday. The fourth season, fronted by Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, premieres Jan. 14.
Joe Manganiello to host 'Deal or No Deal' revival
TV // 3 days ago
Joe Manganiello to host 'Deal or No Deal' revival
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- NBC announced "Deal or No Deal Island" on Wednesday. Joe Manganiello will host the game show revival on an undisclosed island.
Katy Perry to voice leopard in 'Peppa Pig' special
TV // 3 days ago
Katy Perry to voice leopard in 'Peppa Pig' special
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Katy Perry will voice Ms. Leopard in the three-part "Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special" in 2024.
'Wolf Like Me': Edgar Ramirez joins cast in Season 2 trailer
TV // 3 days ago
'Wolf Like Me': Edgar Ramirez joins cast in Season 2 trailer
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- "Wolf Like Me," a comedy-drama starring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, will return for a second season on Peacock.
'Tonight Show,' 'Late Night' to return Monday after strike
TV // 3 days ago
'Tonight Show,' 'Late Night' to return Monday after strike
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers" will return with new episodes following the end of the writers strike.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Beyond Fest review: 'Caligula' naughtier than ever in Ultimate Cut
Beyond Fest review: 'Caligula' naughtier than ever in Ultimate Cut
Aerosmith postpones remaining 2023 tour dates
Aerosmith postpones remaining 2023 tour dates
'The Family Chantel' trailer teases Pedro, Chantel's 'final chapter'
'The Family Chantel' trailer teases Pedro, Chantel's 'final chapter'
Famous birthdays for Sept. 30: Maddie Ziegler, Bella Ramsey
Famous birthdays for Sept. 30: Maddie Ziegler, Bella Ramsey
'7 Little Johnstons' star Liz Johnston expecting first child
'7 Little Johnstons' star Liz Johnston expecting first child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement