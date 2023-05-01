Trending
May 1, 2023

Netflix renews Keri Russell's 'Diplomat' for Season 2

By Fred Topel
1/5
Keri Russell will return as "The Diplomat." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Keri Russell will return as "The Diplomat." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Monday that it has renewed The Diplomat for Season 2. The show premiered April 20.

Keri Russell plays Kate Wyler, an American suddenly reassigned from a Kabul position to be the U.S. Ambassador in England. The President (Michael McKean) is also considering Kate to replace the vice president when a looming scandal breaks.

"I am thrilled to be headed back for another round of this smart screwball show," Russell, also an executive producer, said in a statement. "Dare I say it's fun? Thank you Netflix for giving us another shot."

Debora Cahn created The Diplomat, which brings Russell back to political drama, and back to present day, after her role on The Americans. On The Americans, Russell played a Russian spy living in America in the '80s.

Russell noted the parallels to The Americans in an interview with UPI for her recent movie, Cocaine Bear.

"She's a fish-out-of-water there and has this bombastic husband, who is sometimes a liability," Russell told UPI in February. "It's, again, marriage-based in the diplomatic world."

The cast of The Diplomat also includes Rufus Sewell as Kate's husband Hal, Ato Essandoh as the deputy chief of mission evaluating Kate's performance for the White House, Nana Mensah as the White House chief of staff and Rory Kinnear as the prime minister.

David Gyasi, who plays British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison, told UPI that his character was not originally written as Black.

"What was interesting to me was to be a person of color in a Tory government as foreign secretary," Gyasi told UPI.

Netflix has yet to announce a start of production or release date. So far, The Diplomat has accrued 57.4 million hours of streaming and debuted as the No. 1 English language series on the service.

