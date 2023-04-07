Trending
April 7, 2023 / 2:22 PM

'Cocaine Bear' starring Keri Russell coming to Peacock

By Annie Martin
Keri Russell stars in the comedy horror film "Cocaine Bear." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
April 7 (UPI) -- Cocaine Bear will be available to stream on Peacock in April.

Peacock announced in a press release Friday that the comedy horror film will premiere on its service April 14.

Cocaine Bear is written by Jimmy Warden and directed by Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect 2). Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Margo Martindale and Ray Liotta star.

The film is inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it.

"This wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow... and blood," an official synopsis reads.

Cocaine Bear opened in theaters Feb. 24. The film was the No. 2 movie at the box office its opening weekend.

Russell will star in the Netflix series The Diplomat, which premieres April 20.

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' trailer: Harrison Ford goes on final adventure 'Manifest' Season 4, Part 2 coming to Netflix in June 'Late Late Show': Ben Affleck, Tom Cruise, Blackpink to appear in final episodes What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

