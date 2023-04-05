1/5

Keri Russell stars in the political thriller "The Diplomat." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Diplomat. The streaming service shared a trailer for the political thriller Wednesday featuring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell. Advertisement

The Diplomat follows Kate Wyler (Russell), the new U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. The character must navigate international crises and her rocky marriage to her husband and fellow diplomat, Hal Wyler (Sewell).

"In the midst of an international crisis, a career diplomat lands in a high-profile job she's unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future," an official description reads.

Netflix previously released first-look photos for the series in March.

The Diplomat is created and executive produced by Debora Cahn (Homeland, The West Wing, Grey's Anatomy).

"The Diplomat is a show about the transcendence and torture of a long-term relationships," Cahn previously said. "It's hard to keep a relationship going, be it a marriage or a military alliance. We change, the world changes, and yet we want these relationships to go on forever."

The Diplomat premieres April 20.

Advertisement

The series is Russell's first regular TV role since The Americans.